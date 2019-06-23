Image: Disney

There are no spoilers when it comes to next month’s remake of The Lion King. We know what happens. What we don’t know is how it’s going to sound and feel compared to the original, especially in terms of the music. But a new TV spot finally gives us a taste of that and, wow, it’s special.

A new clip for The Lion King has begun floating around online; it features adult Simba (voiced by Donald Glover) and adult Nala (voiced by Beyonce) dueting on the ballad “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Advertisement

Just...listen.

Director Jon Favreau knew what he was doing. He didn’t cast two of the most talented and popular musicians out there to not have them bring songs like this to glorious new life. Now, we’re dying to see how this is staged and how it compares to the film’s many other famous songs, like “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”

Advertisement

The Lion King opens July 19.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.