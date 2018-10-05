It’s a tale women know all too well. You’re chilling at a (cereal) bar, minding your own business, when some slime monster slides up and tries to hit on you. Luckily for Beth on Bravest Warriors, a gang of old ladies shows up to kick his ass.



Bravest Warriors is the story of four spacefaring teen heroes-for-hire who travel the cosmos saving aliens and fighting evil using the power of their emotions. But saving the galaxy can get tiring—hence why Beth tries to wind down with a few bowls of cereal. Of course, this slime-covered broskie doesn’t know when to leave her alone.

In this exclusive clip for this week’s episode, Beth tries to ward off the creepazoid, only to be assisted by a gang of senior citizens.

Even if it’s tricky to handle something like a sexist goober fondling you at a bar, it’s great to have allies. Especially when they’re a kick-ass bunch of golden girls.

Bravest Warriors is now in its fourth season, and if you haven’t been watching the web short-turned-animated series from Adventure Time’s Pendleton Ward, here’s a great refresher to get you caught up. Even if this season’s a little uneven at times, it’s been great to see the heroes coming into their own. Bravest Warriors is currently running on VRV.