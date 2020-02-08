Benjamin Bratt Joins Ava Duvernay's DMZ as Parco Delgado

Benjamin Bratt at the premiere for Coco. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

The comic book acting veteran will return as one of the DMZ’s most charismatic figures in HBO Max’s adaptation of the Vertigo book.

As reported by Deadline, Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange, Catwoman) will take on the role of Parco Delgado, one of the DMZ’s most significant leaders, the magnetic and compelling head of one of the location’s biggest gangs. His goal? To be the leader in charge of the whole place.



He’ll join DMZ alongside Rosario Dawson, already announced to be playing Alma Ortega. The series, currently in production for HBO Max, is being directed and executive produced by Ava Duvernay alongside writer and showrunner Roberto Patino. It’s based on the comic by Brian Wood, set in a world where Manhattan is a demilitarized world in a brutal American civil war.

DMZ doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but I’m guessing it’ll be around the start of HBO Max.

