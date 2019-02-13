Photo: Disney

David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Michael McKean. Just when you thought the cast of Amazon’s upcoming Good Omens couldn’t get any better, it’s gone and added Doctor Strange, Sherlock Holmes, Smaug, Khan, and The Grinch, all rolled into one. We also finally know when we can watch it all.

That’s right! Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the Amazon show. He’ll provide the voice of Satan, who’ll be animated on the series, and you’ll get to see it on May 31 when the six-episode limited-series drops simultaneously on Amazon Prime. TV Line reported the news.

The plot, of course, is about a world that’s about to end, and two immortal beings who don’t want that to happen just yet. It’s based on the book Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Granted, Cumberbatch just providing his voice isn’t as exciting as him actually appearing on the show. But if ever there was a Satanic presence fighting at the end of the world, Cumberbatch’s voice is exactly what you’d want to him to sound like. And yes, McDormand is playing God so that should be a very interesting dynamic to watch indeed.

Again, Good Omens premieres on Amazon May 31.

