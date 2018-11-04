Image: Marvel Studios

Now, like, a lot of characters are probably almost certainly coming back in Avengers 4. But, in the meantime, what is death by snap really like for the heroes, villains, and innocents who got unlucky during Avengers: Infinity War?

Well, obviously, it’s not a whole lot: they’re dead. But for their remains, Cumberbatch, while talking with Jimmy Fallon, recently, suggests that there is, a little bit, life after death. When Fallon asks if he’s in Avengers 4, Cumberbatch replies, “I’m dust, baby. I’m just out there. I’m in the ether. I’m probably part of your food chain. I’m in your stomach somewhere.”

I might be reading too much into this, but that’s just a fun image. All that dust, uh, it had to go somewhere, right? Maybe Cumberbatch is right: maybe all the legions of dust-ified living things are now mingled with the food and nature and everything else. That’s one method of resource redistribution, I guess. All things in perfect harmony.



Advertisement

Avengers 4, still untitled, comes out May 3, 2019, and we’ll all find out what all that dust is up to.