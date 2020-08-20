Ben Affleck Is Returning to Batman for The Flash's DC Multiverse

Together again for the very second time. Image : Warner Bros.

Batfleck Returns.



Vanity Fair reports that yet another Batman will be in the upcoming Flash movie, joining Michael Keaton’s beloved incarnation of the Dark Knight from Tim Burton’s Batman movies . This time, it’s...well, now the second-most-recent actor to don the cowl: Ben Affleck, who played the caped crusader in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

All this is predicated by the fact that The Flash—directed by It’s Andy Muschietti—is because the movie, starring Ezra Miller’s incarnation of Barry Allen from Justice League, will deal with the wider ramifications of DC Comic’s multiverse of heroes, which has already given us wild things like Miller’s Flash meeting Grant Gustin’s TV incarnation of Flash in the Crisis on Infinite Earths CW special.

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti said of Ben Affleck’s Batman, and why he’s needed alongside the other version of the Dark Knight suddenly crowding up Barry Allen’s cinematic personal space . “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Sorry, Ben. Like we told you: being Batman is forever, whether you want it or not. No doubt we’ll hear more about The Flash’s crisis on infinite Batmen this weekend at Warner Bros. online convention, DC FanDome.

This story is updating...