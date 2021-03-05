We come from the future
Being Undead Can't Stop Young Love in Sweet Yet Gory Short And Then! He Kissed Me

It was all going so well...until this scene.
It was all going so well...until this scene.
Screenshot: Vimeo

Shared over at Short of the Week—definitely a spot to bookmark if you love short films across a wide variety of genres—Aaron Cohen’s 14-minute horror comedy And Then! He Kissed Me, is a dialogue-less film made in Russia that follows a first date that begins with a screening of zombie classic Night of the Living Dead (the colorized version, that is).

But then...it morphs into a bit of a zombie tale itself.

Ah, romance...and zombies!

