Behold: Game of Thrones' Worst Season 8 Moments Reenacted With Puppets

Game of Thrones’ final season was kind of a mess. There may have been a few standout moments, but it mostly fell flat with disappointing stories, bizarre character turns that weren’t supported by previous seasons, and the most expensive battle scene of all time...that no one at home could actually see.

What went wrong with Game of Thrones could be a Stefon bit at this point, so we thought: W hy not combine something a lot of people hated (GoT season eight ) with something everyone probably tolerates (puppets)?

The io9 video team is sadly not comprised of straight white dudes whose dads headed up Goldman Sachs, so HBO did not hand us $90 million dollars to totally fuck up one of the most beloved series of all time with our inexperience and ineptitude. Instead, we had a Michael’s gift card from Grandma with about $4.50 left on it, some old socks, and a can-do attitude. Enjoy the results.

