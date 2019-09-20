Image: Katie Yu (The CW)

Legends of Tomorrow is one of the most entertaining shows on TV—so it makes sense that beyond all the delightful absurdity we get to see in every episode, the actors have a bit of fun behind the scenes, too. While you wait for season five to drop early next year, check out this exclusive gag reel from season four.



It kind of speaks for itself, but for those ready to mark off their dance cards, there’s tap dancing, the robot, jazz hands, the Charleston, some disco moves, and even a little vogueing?

Check it out!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season comes out on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on September 24.

