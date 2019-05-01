Image: All Images (Bottleneck/Acme)

Honestly, gorgeous Star Wars art is a dime a dozen. It’s everywhere, from the original theatrical one-sheets up to the most recent limited edition offerings and more. And yet, we can’t get enough of it. It’s just so damned pleasing to look at, and these new posters by John Guydo certainly fit that bill.

Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives have collaborated on this stunning new series of Star Wars posters by Guydo, which are being released to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. They’re available in both timed edition regular versions and more limited edition variants. All are 18 x 36 inches each. Here are the regulars, whose edition size will be determined by how many are ordered.

Those cost $45 each or $125 per set. Here are the variants, which are limited to an edition of 200 and cost $55 each or $155 per set.

What distinguishes these posters from other recent Star Wars art is how it presents very familiar images in all new ways. The compositions, the way posters mirrors the others—they’re just flat-out aesthetically pleasing. Plus, Guydo’s line work is so good, the characters almost look like photos. But they’re not. They’re drawn.



All these posters go on sale at noon EST on Thursday, May 2 at bottleneckgallery.com. The variants will sell out quickly, but the regulars will be on sale until May 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

