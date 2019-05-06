Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney Channel

Already need a moment to destress this week? Well, we’ve got you covered with this beautiful, cute short starring everyone’s favorite (and fluffiest) Big Hero 6 stars: Baymax and Mochi the cat.

To celebrate the impending arrival of the second season of Disney’s Big Hero 6 animated series—itself a continuation of the 2015 film—Disney has announced a trio of new animated shorts focusing on the carefree adventures of Baymax and Mochi the cat, as they go about...well, chillaxing and being cute as hell, basically.

Check out one of the shorts below, making its debut here exclusively on io9.

It’s all very adorable—especially Baymax’s nonchalance at having flower pots just dumped all over him by Mochi’s playful batting, but man, this short has a style. It’s like a watercolor painting come to life, and it’s also a style that works very well for as simple-yet-striking design like Baymax’s. He was already so huggably squishy in the movie and show, but this just brings it to another level.

You’ll be able to see the other Baymax & Mochi shorts over at the Disney Channel Youtube page later today, or on Disney Channel itself starting tomorrow, May 7.

