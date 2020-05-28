Batwoman's Ruby Rose on Why She Left: 'Those Who Know, Know'

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in the season one finale of Batwoman. Photo : Bettina Strauss ( The CW )

DC fans were shocked when it was announced that Ruby Rose would be leaving the role of Kate Kane on CW’s Batwoman after just one season. Rose did not provide a reason for her departure at the time but has now shared a statement on social media about her exit.

In a post on Instagram, Rose shared a video montage created by a Batwoman fan, as well as a personal message thanking the cast, crew, and fans for their support of her time as the Wigged Crusader. She also acknowledged how important Batwoman’s debut has been for the LGBTQ community, and noted she thinks the series will be “amazing” next season—even with a new actress in the lead role. For now, Rose isn’t sharing exactly why she chose to leave, but hinted that she might in the future.

Here is her statement in full: “Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.*”

Rose joined Batwoman in 2018 and quickly became a key part of the CW’s DC universe during her short tenure, which included a key role in the latest crossover series, Crisis on Infinite Earths. There are plans to make Batwoman one of the cornerstones of next season’s pared-down crossover, which will also feature the new series, Superman & Lois.

Early speculation on Rose’s exit suggested it could be connected to the injury she suffered on set last year, which nearly left her paralyzed. But according to TV Line (through an unnamed source), she wasn’t happy working on the show and that made her difficult to work with, so it was a mutual decision.



The CW has said it will be recasting the role of Batwoman with an LGBTQ actress, though it’s unclear whether it’ll be another Kate Kane or a new character donning the cowl and cape. Batwoman is expected to return with season two in January 2021.

