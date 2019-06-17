Image: The CW

Looking forward to basically every show in the DC-CWniverse except Legends of Tomorrow (although, why would you not look forward to Legends, you monster)? Then clear your October schedule, because you’re going to be very busy.



The CW has announced its roster of returns for this year’s fall TV slate, with a host of returning and new shows coming in throughout October. Kicking off Sunday, October 6—with a double dose of DC women in the fifth season of Supergirl and Batwoman’s debut—pretty much every day of the week save for Monday is going to have something that’s a) for genre fans and b) filled with the impossibly dazzling twentysomethings every CW show is filled with.

Tuesday, October 8 will see the debuts of The Flash’s sixth season as well as the premiere of the new Nancy Drew show, with Arrow joining them for its final season beginning the week after on October 15. Those crazy kids down in Riverdale will return Wednesday, October 9, and they’ll be followed by the final season of Supernatural and the second season of vampiric spinoff-of-a-spinoff Legacies, both kicking off on Thursday, October 10.

Charmed returns for a suitably spellbinding second season on Friday October 11, and lastly those empty, genre-less Mondays will become slightly less empty starting October 21, when Black Lightning rejoins the roster for its third season.

Saturdays? They’re yours to do with as you see fit. The CW isn’t your boss.

