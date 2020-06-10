Batwoman Will Use Ruby Rose's Departure as a Season 2 Mystery

A new woman will be Batwoman next year, but the previous one won’t be dead. Image : CW

With the star of the show gone, many have wondered what will happen in season two of Batwoman. Would Kate Kane, the lead character played by Ruby Rose, be killed off? Would someone else just become that character? Over the last few days, despite some misinformation, most of that has been cleared up.

Last week Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed that, though she did briefly consider “the ‘soap opera version’” where a new actor is magically the old character, the plan will be to create a new character (reportedly also a lesbian) to put on the cape and the cowl. This week, unsubstantiated rumors surfaced that Dries and her team were going to kill Kate during the season, which understandably upset fans of the famously progressive and inclusive show. It turns out though, that is not the case.

“As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope and I have no interest in participating in it,” Dries wrote. “Like you, I l ove Kate Kane… We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of s eason two .”

Here’s the full message.

Which is, obviously, very good news. The question is when that mystery is solved, how will the show cover that Kate isn’t around anymore (as a reminder, Bruce Wayne has been missing for years already). Will Rose come back to cameo? Will a body double be seen from behind? Will the show use deleted scenes from the first season? To reveal that would be to reveal one of the big questions Dries is hoping will get people to watch season two— so you’ll have to tune in at the same bat time and same bat channel to find out more.

Batwoman is scheduled to return in early 2021.

