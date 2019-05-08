Photo: Jack Rowand (The CW)

Forget the dark knight, it’s time for a bat woman to rise. The CW has announced that Ruby Rose’s Batwoman has officially been picked up to series, along with the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene and a brand-new Nancy Drew mystery drama. In short: I’m pretty sure I’ll never leave my couch again.



The CW revealed yesterday it has picked up three of its most-promising pilots for this fall (The Lost Boys reboot pilot, based on the cult classic vampire film, is reportedly going to be re-shot). According to Variety, Katy Keene was a top pick for the network, given how it’s a spinoff of their highly successful Riverdale saga. It stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) as Katy, an aspiring fashion designer in bohemian New York who makes friends with Riverdale’s own Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who’s left her hometown to pursue a musical career.

Advertisement

Writer and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared the first look at Katy, Josie, and their new friends—which include a socialite named Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) and Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), a Broadway hopeful who performs drag as Ginger. As someone who lives in New York but is in their 30s and is tired of pretty much everything, I’m looking forward to this show making me feel very, very old.

Batwoman was also considered to be a shoo-in for a series pick-up considering Rose’s caped crusader had already made her debut in the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover event. And will Arrow on its way out, the superhero team needed another brooding figure.

Advertisement

The series is being helmed by Caroline Dries and will center around Bruce Wayne’s cousin Kate Kane as she defends Gotham from evil in Batman’s absence. The CW has also given us a sneak peek of Kate’s new Batwoman. Just like her predecessor, she loves rooftops.

We recently chatted with the pilot’s set designer Lisa Soper about what we can expect from the look and feel of this new Gotham—including her thoughts on Rose as Batwoman, and where to look for the show’s many Easter eggs. You can check out our interview with Soper here.

Advertisement

And finally, there’s Nancy Drew. There have been many attempts to bring Nancy Drew to television—following a failed pilot on CBS, it looks like the CW has finally made a home for the junior detective. Here’s the first look at her.

Advertisement

This series will follow Nancy, played by newcomer Kennedy McMann, during the summer after her high school graduation. Much like what happened to Veronica Mars in that movie we sometimes pretend didn’t happen, it’s all about Nancy trying to leave her hometown only to find she can’t, following a family tragedy and a murder investigation that reveals dangerous secrets about the people she thought she knew. Also...there might be ghosts?

With Arrow heading into its final season, Charmed planning major plot changes for its sophomore season, and Riverdale kind of going all over the place, it’ll be nice to have some fresh faces on the CW this fall. And who knows: Maybe this means the Hardy Boys have a future on the network. Riverdale and Arrow aren’t the only shows that can do epic crossovers.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.