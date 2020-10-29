Batwoman, Black Lightning, Lois Lane, and some dork from Smallville. Image : The CW

Though t he CW is currently fresh out of new cape content thanks to production delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic , the network is already gearing up to hit the ground running with 2021 premieres for more than a few of its superhero mainstays, some of whom are returning with all new looks.

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, Batwoman’s second season kicks off the return of the CW’s interconnected universe of DC heroes on January 17, a Sunday, followed by Black Lightning returning fo r its fourth season on February 8, a Monday. The CW’s delivering a one-two punch on February 23 with the premiere of The Flash’s seventh season and Superman & Lois’ series premiere, which will bring the Man of Steel and Metropolis’ hardest- hitting reporter to the larger CW-verse in a significant way.

In between sizable gap between Batwoman and Black Lightning, Riverdale returns for a fifth season alongside Nancy Drew’s second season premiere on January 20, and the Charmed reboot’s third premiere airs on January 24. It’ll be interesting to see just how much programming t he CW has banked in subsequent months, as the pandemic’s impact on productions still hasn’t exactly let up. But in the very near future, at least, the CW’s fans will have more than enough new stories to gorge themselves on.

