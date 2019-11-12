Batwoman and Mortal Kombat Add Intriguing New Characters

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Chris Pratt’s next sci-fi movie gets a name change. Kevin Feige promises new characters and worlds in whatever he’s got cooking up for Star Wars. DC’s Stargirl has been pushed back. Plus, even more Mandalorian footage, and what’s to come on His Dark Materials and Black Lightning. Spoilers now!



Mortal Kombat



Screenwriter Greg Russo has confirmed on Twitter actress Elissa Cadwell will play the vampire, Nitara, in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. First introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, Nitara acts in her own interest in the franchise’s larger conflict between Outworld and the Earthrealm, seeking to separate her own reality’s to the chaotic forces of Outworld.

Escape the Field

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Swamp Thing’s Crystal Reed will star in the upcoming thriller Escape the Field, in which “six strangers wake up trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover something mysterious is hunting them.” Emerson Moore will direct the film from his own screenplay co-written by Sean M. Wathen and JD Dobkin.

Advertisement

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars

Appearing as a guest on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, Kevin Feige promised the Star Wars movie he’s developing will explore “new people and new places in that universe.”

I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe. But that’s sort of all that can be said for now.



Advertisement





The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt has our first look at the cast of The Tomorrow War. Formerly titled Ghost Draft, the film concerns soldiers from the past being brought forward in time to participate in a new war against alien invaders.

Advertisement

Yummy

Zombies run amok in a plastic surgery ward in this NSFW trailer for the Belgian horror-comedy, Yummy.

Batwoman

Entertainment Weekly reports Christina Wolfe has been cast as Alfred Pennyworth’s daughter, Julia, a “crafty and quick-witted British secret service agent,” who “shares a complicated past with Kate Kane, which impedes her mission as the two set sights on the same target.” Julia Pennyworth will make her debut in this Sunday’s episode.

Advertisement

Titans

Good news—Titans has been renewed for a third season at DC Universe. [TV Line]

Stargirl

Appearing as a guest on YSB Now, Brec Bessinger revealed DC Universe’s Stargirl has once again been pushed back and will now debut January 2020.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian

Taikia Waititi’s IG-88 speaks in the latest TV spot for The Mandalorian.

Advertisement

Disney has also released a full clip of the bar fight from the trailer.

His Dark Materials



HBO has released a promo for next week’s episode of His Dark Materials, “The Spies. ”

Black Lightning

Finally, Odell laughs maniacally in the trailer for next week’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Resistance: Chapter One. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.