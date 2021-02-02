Batman's New Comedy Podcast Is Basically Saturday Knight Live

BFFs love laughing! Image : DC Comics

Did you think 1) HBO Max was only for movies and shows, and 2) the only Batman-related project coming to it was Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Think again! HBO has announced Batman: The Audio Adventures, a comedy podcast from Saturday Night Live writer Dennis McNicholas, starring Jeffrey Wright as the Dark Knight—yes, even though he’s also playing Commissioner Gordon in The Batman.



I don’t exactly know how a podcast is going to work on a video streaming service, and there’s no word on what the comedy premise of the series is going to be, but the extremely large and talented cast is not likely to be working on something kid-friendly. According to the Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news, the cast includes:

Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ray Wise, Ben Rodgers, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Paula Pell, Toby Huss, and [Dennis] McNicholas.

That’s a lot of SNL vets! There’s no word on who anyone is playing, but the podcast is supposed to arrive sometime this year. I have a thought, though—what if Wright is playing Gordon as Batman? There’s precedent in the comics, as Gordon took over while Bruce Wayne was busy being a pilgrim. Not only was that a solid string of stories, Batman’s pal Jimmy Gordon suddenly discovering the Dark Knight’s myriad issues and dealing with the superhero life is a premise rife with comedic possibilities.

