Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest toys we’ve seen around the internet lately. This week: San Diego Comic-Con exclusives begin, Toy Story 4 gets some lovely new action figures, and Eleven meets Pac-Man in a very cute little Stranger Things arcade cabinet. Check it out!

Toy Story 4 Interactive Talking Figures

It’s not just the lavish animation and wonderful storylines that have made the Toy Story films so enjoyable; the fun banter between the characters makes us wish all our toys could talk, and that’s what Disney’s done with this updated line. The $33, 12 to 15-inch figures include lots of working features, excellent detailing, and even sound effects and phrases from the movies, but this time around they also have sensors allowing them to detect and talk to other figures nearby. Each interactive figure (Woody, Jessie, Buzz, Rex, Bo Peep, and Forky) even has special phrases that are only heard in the presence of other figures, saving kids from having to come up with anything witty to say while they play.





SDCC Alien vs Predator vs DC Two-Packs

A few years ago, Neca announced a series of action figures based on the bonkers times in the ‘90s where not once, but twice, DC Comics and Dark Horse came together to pit some iconic superheroes against...the Alien and Predator. God, what an indulgently dumb decade. We love it.

Anyway, those figures disappeared off of the face of the Earth—and have finally re-emerged as a new series of two-packs that will exclusively be available at San Diego Comic-Con next month. Based on the miniseries that inspired them, the 7-inch figures will see Batman (clad in his armored gear and wielding, uh, a baseball bat) battling the Predator, while Superman will go toe-to-toe with the Xenomorph. Both sets include several accessories, including bonus hands, alternate heads, and of course for Batman and the Predator, alternate weapons to fight with. If you’re in San Diego next month, they’ll set you back $60 per set.

Mattel 2019 SDCC Exclusive WWE Randy “Macho Man” Savage Slim Jim Figure

Ask any child of the ‘80s if they want a Slim Jim meat stick, and there’s a good chance they’ll respond with an over-the-top impersonation of WWE (then WWF) icon Randy “Macho Man” Savage. His Slim Jim commercials were just one of many reasons the ‘80s ruled, and for San Diego Comic-Con, Mattel is immortalizing those ads with an exclusive $30 action figure that even comes in the same style box as the over-salted snacks do. “Need a little excitement? Snap into a Slim Jim!”

S.H. Figuarts Avengers: Endgame Hulk

The Hulk got a pretty major upgrade in Endgame—mainly by getting to be a bit more Mark Ruffalo than he has ever been. Which is why, of all the Hulks Bandai has made for its Marvel Figuarts line, this newest one is the most exciting in a while. Not only does the Hulk wear his slick new spandex look from Endgame’s climax, he has a new sculpt matching the slightly more human, Ruffalo-y appearance he has in the film. Beats the constant anger and torn shorts the past figures always had!

Aside from the updated look, the 7.5"-tall action figure is sparsely accesorized, coming with just some alternate hands to have him posed more neutrally or ready to smash. Couldn’t he have at least come with an Infinity Gauntlet? The Hulk will set you back around $80 when he hits shelves in Japan later this year. [Toyark]

Toy Story 4 Tinny Shufflerz Walking Figure

One of Pixar’s earliest short films, 1998' Tin Toy, will finally be getting some excellent toys as its main character, Tinny, will be officially making an appearance in Toy Story 4. This Shufflerz version of the character (part of one of many Disney collectible toy lines) borders on being nauseatingly cute, but as the name implies, for $13 it will shuffle back and forth across your desk all day with a smile on your face, given there’s no terrorizing baby for it to worry about.

Stranger Things Palace Handheld Arcade

For season three of Stranger Things, Netflix has cranked the nostalgia marketing dial all the way to Eleven (see what we did there?). In addition to the return of New Coke and spooky ice cream sundaes, Hasbro’s turned the show’s Palace Arcade hangout into a handheld gaming machine with 20 playable titles including retro classics like Galaga, Dig Dug, and Pac-Man. For $30 it’s also covered in charming cartoonish caricatures of the show’s characters, and instead of quarters, you feed it a steady supply of AA batteries.

