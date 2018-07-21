Image: Warner Bros.

One of the biggest Batman stories of the modern era is coming to animation. Batman: Hush, the storyline created by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee in 2002 and 2003, is getting the cartoon film treatment as a DC Universe Original Movie.



Hush, originally a twelve-issue arc in Batman, follows the story of a new villain emerging in Batman’s life, a mysterious murderer with a face wrapped in bandages who was revealed to be—after months of mystery and fake-outs—Tommy Elliott, a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s.

The story is one of the most influential in the recent history of the comic, defining its era of Batman in all his dark, tragic glory, for better or worse.

Batman: Hush is one of four DCU Original animations announced at Comic-Con to release in 2019, with the others being The Reign of the Supermen, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. Hush will be the third release in the animated slate, with no word yet on casting or creative team.