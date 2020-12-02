Catwoman asking the Joker why he woke everyone up in the middle of the night. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Long before he set out to become the world’s greatest detective, young Bruce Wayne was merely the world’s richest latchkey kid spending his days wandering around the halls of Wayne manor under Alfred’s supervision. In most tellings of Bruce’s childhood, the entire affair’s something of a gloomy period in the days leading up to his becoming Batman, but things are a little different in Art Baltazar and Franco Aureliani’s Arkhamaniacs for DC Comics.

While most Gothamites see the Arkham apartment building as just another chunk of real estate owned by Wayne Enterprises, Arkhamaniacs’ young Bruci e—heir to the Wayne fortune—suspects that there’s more to the place than meets the eye and sets out on a covert mission to figure out just what’s what. Not really being one for partnerships, Bruci e is none too pleased when his new canine friend Ace decides to tag along for his mission, but once Bruci e actually ends up within Arkham’s walls, having an ally by his side turns out to be an unexpected benefit, as Arkham’s residents are...well, you know.

In this exclusive preview of the book, Bruci e comes face to face with the good folks who all call Arkham home and, much to Bruci e’s surprise, they’re pleased as punch to see him skulking around in the bushes. Everyone except Poison Ivy, mind you. She’s not a fan.

Bruci e and Ace deciding to investigate the Arkham Apartments. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Bruci e not realizing that Ace suspects there being something weird about the apartment building. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Poison Ivy waking up and realizing that she’s being watched. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Ivy confirming without a doubt that Bruci e, a detective in training, needs to work more on his stealth skills. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Ivy wrapping Bruci e up in some plants, as she’s wont to do. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

The Joker barging in on Ivy interrogating Bruci e. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

The Joker, Bruci e, and Ivy having a conversation about what to do now that they’re all up and together. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

The Joker rushing off to wake up his neighbors to let them know that Bruci e’s arrived. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

The rest of Arkham waking up to figure out what all the fuss is about. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

The Arkham buds giving Brucie a warm welcome into their twisted abode. Image : Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Arkhamaniacs hits stores on December 8.



