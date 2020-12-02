We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
ComicsDC Comics

Batman Goes on the Ultimate Play Date in This Arkhamaniacs Exclusive Preview

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Exclusive
ExclusiveDC ComicsArkhamaniacsFranco AurelianiArt BaltazarBatmanBruce WayneCatwomanHarley QuinnThe JokerPreviewDC Entertainment
6
Save
Catwoman asking the Joker why he woke everyone up in the middle of the night.
Catwoman asking the Joker why he woke everyone up in the middle of the night.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Long before he set out to become the world’s greatest detective, young Bruce Wayne was merely the world’s richest latchkey kid spending his days wandering around the halls of Wayne manor under Alfred’s supervision. In most tellings of Bruce’s childhood, the entire affair’s something of a gloomy period in the days leading up to his becoming Batman, but things are a little different in Art Baltazar and Franco Aureliani’s Arkhamaniacs for DC Comics.

Advertisement

While most Gothamites see the Arkham apartment building as just another chunk of real estate owned by Wayne Enterprises, Arkhamaniacs’ young Brucie—heir to the Wayne fortune—suspects that there’s more to the place than meets the eye and sets out on a covert mission to figure out just what’s what. Not really being one for partnerships, Brucie is none too pleased when his new canine friend Ace decides to tag along for his mission, but once Brucie actually ends up within Arkham’s walls, having an ally by his side turns out to be an unexpected benefit, as Arkham’s residents are...well, you know.

Advertisement

In this exclusive preview of the book, Brucie comes face to face with the good folks who all call Arkham home and, much to Brucie’s surprise, they’re pleased as punch to see him skulking around in the bushes. Everyone except Poison Ivy, mind you. She’s not a fan.

undefined
Brucie and Ace deciding to investigate the Arkham Apartments.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
G/O Media may get a commission
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save
Band-Aids (100-Count) - Subscribe & Save
undefined
Brucie not realizing that Ace suspects there being something weird about the apartment building.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
undefined
Poison Ivy waking up and realizing that she’s being watched.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
Advertisement
undefined
Ivy confirming without a doubt that Brucie, a detective in training, needs to work more on his stealth skills.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
undefined
Ivy wrapping Brucie up in some plants, as she’s wont to do.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
Advertisement
undefined
The Joker barging in on Ivy interrogating Brucie.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
undefined
The Joker, Brucie, and Ivy having a conversation about what to do now that they’re all up and together.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
Advertisement
undefined
The Joker rushing off to wake up his neighbors to let them know that Brucie’s arrived.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
undefined
The rest of Arkham waking up to figure out what all the fuss is about.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics
Advertisement
undefined
The Arkham buds giving Brucie a warm welcome into their twisted abode.
Image: Art Baltazar/DC Comics

Arkhamaniacs hits stores on December 8.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo
Republican Plan to Keep the Internet Screwed Under Biden Moves Ahead
A YouTuber Made a Water-Cooling Rig to Combat the Canon R5's Overheating Issues
The DJI Mini 2 Is a Great Step Up
Astronomer Captures Possible Image of NASA’s Long-Lost Centaur Rocket Booster

DISCUSSION

arcanumv
Arcanum Five

Here’s your link back to the DC listing for it since apparently (yet again) Gizmodo hyped something but can’t be arsed to include a link to the publisher or someplace you could buy it.

Or even follow the stylized typography in the title. It’s called ArkhaManiacs.

So far, it looks like Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth, only with a sort of chibi filter.