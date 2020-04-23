Batman Casts a Long Shadow in This Amazing Arkham Asylum Poster

Eyes up, Mister J. Image : Chun Lo ( Plush Art Club )

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

It’s a big year to be a Batfan. Well, a Bat villain fan, actually—not only does the Clown Prince of Crime turn 80 this weekend, 2020 is also the 10th anniverary of the revolutionary Batman: Arkham Asylum, which changed not just the Dark Knight’s video game career but influenced the gaming industry at large. To celebrate, we’ve got a look at poster that rejoices in both anniversaries.

Advertisement

io9's proud to have an exclusive sneak peak at Chun Lo’s latest collaboration with Bottleneck Gallery and Plush Art, after the artist wowed us with his Marvel gaming piece recently for the Spider-Man PS4 game. Designed to mark both the Joker’s birthday—April 25, 1940—and the 10th anniverary of the first game in the Arkham trilogy, Asylum, Lo’s piece casts Joker as the central character...as Batman lurks out of view ready to face his nemesis down.

Advertisement

“I was honored to have had the opportunity of illustrating a print for Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Asylum,” Lo said in a statement provided to io9. “It was one of my favorite games growing up featuring by far my favorite superhero, Batman. The game was extraordinarily faithful to the lore and characterizations, especially to the Dark Knight’s Rogue’s gallery, yet it didn’t fail to surprise with it s own original vision. A standout design I felt was Joker’s, one that was so familiar yet unique for the series. With the 80th anniversary of the character coming up, I felt what better way to celebrate than to illustrate the Clown Prince of Crime officially.”

Image : Chun Lo ( Plush Art Club )

Listen to Music Comfortably With a Pair of $27 TaoTronics Bluetooth... Read on The Inventory

“For the piece, I really wanted to show the Joker as the chaotic, scheming, maniacal presence that he is,” Lo said of his approach to framing the poster’s design. “Despite Batman’s looming shadow over him you can still tell he was in control of what’s to come. It was a complete joy to illustrate the Joker and for those avid Arkham fans out there I’m sure you’ll be able to pick out a surprise in the details.”

Advertisement

The 18"x 24" poster, which has a run of 250, will be available starting tomorrow, April 24, at 11:00 am PDT on Plush Art Club’s website.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.