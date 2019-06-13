Image: Ryan Sook (DC Comics)

The 31st century’s always been a wild, fantastical place in DC’s comics, existing in a distinctly separate narrative space than the publisher’s flagship titles that are set in the present. But this September, that’s all set to change in a new Legion of Superheroes series from writer Brian Michael Bendis and a number of hotshot artists.

In Legion of Superheroes: Millennium, a two-part, monthly series, a young heroine’s newfound immortality turns her into the chosen person whose superhumanly long life will bridge the gap between DC’s present and its future. As the woman spends 1,000 years journeying across DC’s universe in the series, she’ll meet a number of characters from the far-flung future like Batman Beyond hero Terry McGinnis (illustrated by Dustin Nguyen), Supergirl (illustrated by Jim Lee), Booster Gold (illustrated by Nicola Scott), and the Legion of Superheroes (illustrated by Ryan Sook.)

In an interview with Comicbook, Bendis was cagey about the identity of Millennium’s hero, but said that she’s a character he’s writing right now. He also explained that unlike past Legion-centric stories where the heroes come together because they feel things have gotten too peaceful, this time around it’s a crisis of sorts that sets things into motion.

Image: Ryan Sook (DC Comics)

Image: Nicola Scott

Following Millennium, DC’s also launching a series focused specifically on the Legion of Superheroes from Bendis and artist Ryan Sook, sometime in the near future.

The first issue of Legion of Superheroes: Millennium #1 hits stores September 18.

