That Batman. Good guy and all, but he has a habit of rubbing people the wrong way.

For instance: Aquaman. Here, in a clip shared by Comicbook.com, we get a glimpse of the first meeting between Bruce Wayne (Ben Afleck) and (Arthur Curry) in the DC movieverse. It doesn’t go well. Curry doesn’t particularly appreciate being found, and him and Bruce have a confrontation in a remote village hut. It’s a good clip, not the least of which because it’s sort of delightful to hear Ben Afleck act the hell out of saying the word “Aquaman” on screen.



The clip, which is below, also features some interview footage and other promo materials, centered on Momoa’s Aquaman.

