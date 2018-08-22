Image: Tyler Kirkham and Arif Prianto (DC Comics)

When DC Comics began publishing stories about the adventures of Batman and the Outsiders, the series was noted for its willingness to lead with a cast of relatively new, unknown characters, a rarity in comics. Though it’s been some time since that original team came together to help save the world during DC’s Dark Nights: Metal event, the publisher is ready to bring a new incarnation of the squad to its pages.

The all-new Batman and the Outsiders miniseries will be from writer Bryan Edward Hill and artist Dexter Soy, and is due out in the near future. In an interview with the Washington Post, Hill spoke about how one of the first things he did in preparation for his recent run on Detective Comics was head over to the closest Ferrari dealership and schedule a test drive an F430. It’s those kinds of lavish things about Bruce Wayne’s life, Hill explained, that he wanted to experience for himself in order to be able to write faithfully about the character.

Image: Tyler Kirkham and Arif Prianto (DC Comics)

Hill also talked about his continued efforts to improve the comics industry’s overall track record with representation of people from historically-marginalized backgrounds, something reflected in Outsiders’ roster:



“When you talk about representation, I think too many times the discussion heads towards the political. I don’t think it’s a political issue, I think it’s a mythological issue. Myth exists to give us heroic ideals. If you grow up, and you never see yourself as one of those heroes, you start to limit what you think you might be able to do in life.”

Together with Black Lightning, Katana, Signal, and Cassandra Cain as Orphan, Batman will embark upon a mission that Hill said is very much in line with his previous work with these particular characters, but has the “safety off” in ways sure to excite readers.

A specific release date for the new Batman and the Outsiders hasn’t been announced just yet, but it shouldn’t be too long until there’s news and even more details about the series’ plot.

