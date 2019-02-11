Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Curse of La Llorona (Warner Bros.)

For kids, baths are generally boring—it’s the cleanup they have to do after all the fun playing they did to get scruffy in the first place. But in a world of watery frights in the form of weepy ghosts, it’s suddenly a lot less boring and a lot more horrifying.

Warner Bros. has released another new look at Michael Chaves’ The Curse of La Llorona, which follows a social worker in ‘70s Los Angeles (Linda Cardellini) as she finds her family under attack from the mysterious spirit known as La Llorona, or the Weeping Woman. A vengeful ghost of a woman who killed her own children and then drowned herself, La Llorona spends her restless afterlife hunting down other children to replace them...so, you know, lock up the house, turn the lights off, call in the local friendly priest/exorcist, and sit tight for a night of full-on terror!

And it’s definitely looking creepy as hell. We were very intrigued by the first look we got at La Llorona at Comic-Con last year, and this trailer is even more atmospheric and creepy than the first. Considering Chaves was tapped for the third Conjuring in the wake of his directorial debut here, horror fans seem like they’ve got a lot to look forward to. But probably not bath time.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

