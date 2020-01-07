Basically Every CW Show Was Just Renewed for Another Season

From left: Riverdale, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Nancy Drew. Photo : The CW

The CW has found its groove and doesn’t plan on changing things anytime soon.

The network has announced it’s renewed all but one all of its existing shows for at least one more season, with the upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene being the only one whose future is still up in the air. The Hollywood Reporter says the CW renewed its entire Arrowerse line-up of DC Entertainment shows, including Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. Arrow is, of course, ending after its eighth and final season, but one of the remaining episodes is serving as a backdoor pilot for a possible series centering on Mia Smoak and the Canaries.

In addition, every one of its other shows is returning next season, like Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell New Mexico, Dynasty, Legacies, In the Dark, All American, and Charmed (which changed showrunners and creative direction between the first and second seasons). As of now, the only one that hasn’t been formally renewed is the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, which debuts on February 6. The network has ordered 13 more scripts of the debut season however, indicating that it could get a second. ( Longtime CW mainstay Supernatural, of course, announced last year that its 15th season would be its last.)

It’s extremely rare for networks to renew their entire slate like this, however, it’s the second time in a row for the CW, showing that it has a lot of trust in its current lineup. But there may be another reason for the early and strong renewals. According to Deadline, contract negotiations with the Writers Guild of America are approaching and TV studios are preparing for a possible writer’s strike. Securing new storylines well beforehand could lessen the impact of a work stoppage.

The CW’s spring season commences with the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, which airs its third episode on Arrow January 14.

