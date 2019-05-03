Image: Warner Bros.

Everyone’s favorite pizza-eating mutant reptiles and a redhead, you say? Stop me if you’ve heard this one before...



Warner Bros. has dropped the opening minutes of its upcoming Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie, itself loosely adapted from the equally absurd (and delightful) comic book crossover series of the same name.

It gives us a chance to get a taste of Barbara Gordon in action—if not specifically Batgirl-based action, as she notes, considering she didn’t have time to get changed when the Foot Clan strikes at a mysterious science lab Barbara is visiting. But it also gives us a tiny glimpse of the mutual misunderstanding that leads to the “versus” part of Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to be a thing.

To be fair to Babs, there was an awful lot of smoke obfuscating just what went on when the Foot Clan struck. Who among us in that situation could say they’d be able to differentiate what side the giant turtle ninjas and the regular-old human ninjas are actually on? As unlikely as we ever are to actually be in such a situation to prove that we could, that is.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases digitally May 14, before getting a physical release June 4.

