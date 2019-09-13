Image: 100% Soft (Mondo)

Back to the Future has so many incredible scenes in it, wouldn’t it be special if you could commemorate them all on a single poster? Don’t worry. Mondo has you covered.



MondoCon, the company’s poster art and culture convention, happens this weekend in Austin, Texas and with it comes dozens of brand new posters made just for the event. You can see a bunch of them below but io9 is excited to debut this Back to the Future piece by excellent master of emoji-cuteness, 100% Soft.

The poster is 36 x 24-inch screenprint in an edition of 300, and costs $60. It’ll first be available in the Mondo Store at MondoCon and, if any remain at the end of the convention, will go online at their official website afterwards. Here’s the poster in all its glory:

Image: 100% Soft (Mondo)

There’s a lot going on there, so Soft was kind enough to also exclusively provide us with a few close-ups. You see Doc Brown on the clocktower above, but check these out!

Image: 100% Soft (Mondo)

Image: 100% Soft (Mondo)

So rad.

And, again, that’s just one of the many, many brand new posters Mondo is debuting at MondoCon. Below you can see most of what’s been already revealed, with more likely to come when doors open Saturday morning.

MIDSOMMAR by Greg Ruth

36"x24" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 275

DL Screenprinting

$50 GHOSTBUSTERS by Robert Sammelin

24"x36" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 325

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$55 THE DARK CRYSTAL by Todd Slater

36"x18" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 275

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$50 A QUIET PLACE by Tomer Hanuka

24"x36" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 275

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$60 SILVER AGE OF MARVEL COMICS by Johnny Dombrowski

24"x36" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 300

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$50 SUSPIRIA by Jack Hughes

36"x24" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 225

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$50 A CLOCKWORK ORANGE by Greg Ruth

24"x36" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 275

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$50 THE CREATURE by Drew Struzan

18"x24" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 200

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$50 ROBIN HOOD by Jonathan Burton

24"x36" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 275

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$60 THE GREAT PIGGY BANK ROBBERY by Phantom City Creative

24"x18" Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 200

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$45 1 / 10

The convention runs Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15, at Palmer Events Center in downtown Austin, Texas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All the info is here, if you want to try and attend yourself. Besides all of these posters, there are tons of artists bringing new and old work to check out and purchase, a long list of cool panels exploring the collectibles industry, new vinyl records (2001! Black Panther! Evil Dead!), screenings (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!) and even special beer. Mmmmmmm. Beer.

It’s a super fun event so, if you’re in Austin, swing by. And say “Hi.” I’m flying in for the festivities. We’ll have more on MondoCon next week.

