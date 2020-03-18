Baby Yoda Joins the Mandalorian in the Latest Jaw-Dropping Reveal From Hot Toys

Baby and new daddy, courtesy of Hot Toys. Photo : Hot Toys

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

By now, if you’re releasing a Baby Yoda toy, it better be the best. We’ve already seen plushes and Funkos and life-size replicas. More are coming too. This latest one rises to that challenges, though, because he comes with a friend. His name is t he Mandalorian . And he’s got all the bells and whistles.



Fans have been eagerly awaiting Hot Toys to reveals its versions of “The Child, ” and while the quarter and full-scale versions are still TBD, the sixth- scale has been revealed alongside an upgrade of the first version of the Mandalorian that was announced back in October. That one had his original armor, but this one has the updated, all- beskar armor (acquired after he captured t he Child) along with t he Child himself. The detail is exquisite and the two make an adorable pair. Here are some photos.

Advertisement

Check out all this images of the 6th scale Mandalorian and Child. Photo : All Images ( Hot Toys ) Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue 1 / 7

(If you go to the Hot Toys site you can see more photos of Mando himself, but we’re all about da baby.)



There’s also a deluxe version of the pair, which is basically the same thing with a few added extras, such as the camtono of beskar and the hover pram. You can get a look at those in these images.

Here’s what you get with the d eluxe preorder of t he Mandalorian with Child. Photo : Hot Toys

Advertisement

And, again, Hot Toys is expected to reveal the quarter scale and full-scale versions of “The Child” and maybe even a sixth- scale on its own, in case you already ordered the first Mandalorian and just want to give him a friend. When and if that happens, we’ll let you know.



If you’d like to pre-order, Sideshow is the place to go. The deluxe edition is $313.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.