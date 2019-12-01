Baby Yoda Could Definitely Take Darth Sidious in a Fight

One of the most thrilling matchups in the history of Star Wars is between Yoda and Palpatine. Darth Sidious himself, Lord of the Sith, destroyer of the Jedi, master of Darth Vader, vs. the greatest Jedi to ever live (in canon, anyways, sorry Revan stans). It can’t be topped. Unless....

You knew it was coming. The infinite meming of probably the cutest baby in Star Wars has come to this: Baby Yoda vs. Darth Sidious. And I love it. Courtesy of YouTube creator MaxeBaumannFilms2013, we get to see what would have happened if Baby Yoda had tested his tiny, precious might against the crushing, all-powerful darkness of the Emperor himself.

Fan edits sometimes don’t work, but this one absolutely does. The editing is fairly smooth, considering what the creator has to work with here, and Palpatine’s hammy cackling works fantastically against Baby Yoda’s… baby-ness. I could have done without the edited baby sounds, but they play up the silliness, which is never a bad thing.



One of the bigger, sillier theories about Baby Yoda I’ve heard out there is that he’s a clone created by Emperor Palpatine. Which makes this really his fault. Nothing like getting wrecked by your own time-travelling clone baby.



