Awesome Mashup Celebrates a Decade of Movie Trailers

Movie trailers aren’t just an advertisement , they’re an art form in and of themselves—condensing a movie down into its finest moments. Sometimes, a s we saw with films like Suicide Squad and Hellboy, a trailer can even outshine the movie it’s promoting. Now, a new video montage is celebrating this decade’s best movie trailers.

YouTuber Sleepy Skunk has released their latest movie trailer mashup, this time celebrating an ent ire decade of films. It features blockbuster hits, indie surprises, and of course plenty of Star Wars and Marvel. As we get ready to close out this decade and begin again w ith a new one , it’s great to look back at 10 years of the good, the bad, and the Cats.

