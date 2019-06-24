Image: Mr. Sunday Movies (YouTube)

The battle for the future of this and all other Earths hangs in the balance...even if the details are a little hard to make out. One YouTuber has recreated Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man’s epic battle with Thanos from Avengers: Endgame—finishing with the team coming together for the final showdown.

YouTube channel Mr. Sunday Movies released the latest episode from its series “16 Bit Scenes,” showcasing the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. With animation by John Stratman and music by Kenny Mac (who also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the track he created), the video is a fun recreation of our heroes’ battle with Thanos, as well as the giant and frankly overwhelming call to banners that happened all because they were able to undo the Snap.

Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters soon with a new version that includes a deleted scene and some other “fun surprises.” The film is narrowing the gap with Avatar as the most-successful movie in global box office history, and this re-release could be the thing that sends it over the edge.

