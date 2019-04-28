Image: Marvel Studios

Woah. Proving that the Avengers: Endgame fervor is indeed real and indeed massive, the box office numbers for the film are out, and it has been an opening weekend for the record books and then some.

Let’s start with the big picture: according to a press release from Disney, Avengers: Endgame has earned a record-breaking estimated global debut of $1,209.0 million, aka over one billion dollars. This makes it the first film to ever reach that total on its opening weekend, and the eighth Marvel film to reach that total, period.



Domestically, Box Office Mojo is estimating it’ll make $350 million on its opening weekend, the first-ever debut at that number. It’s also breaking records in China, where the film made $330 million this weekend, placing it as the fourth most popular non-local film ever to release in China based solely on the opening weekend.



This means that Marvel and Disney continue their stranglehold on box office money, now having the two biggest global openings of all time in Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. That’s, gosh, that’s a lot of money. People really want to see this movie, huh?



