Image: Netflix

Hot on the heels of Netflix’s The Dragon Prince, from Avatar: The Last Airbender head writer Aaron Ehasz, the studio has just stealthily announced that Avatar is coming back in an all-new, live-action series.

Along with the first piece of concept art from the upcoming reboot, Netflix announced that The Last Airbender’s co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are both signed on to oversee the show, something they’ve been planning on for ages.

In a public statement, DiMartino and Konietzko expressed their excitement about the upcoming show and made a point of stating that this incarnation of the Aang’s story will star characters of color, unlike M. Night Shyamalan’s much-maligned 2010 The Last Airbender:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

It’s been a while since we last caught up with Aang and the Avatar crew, but from the sounds of it, it won’t be too long before we’re all “yip-yipping” our ways into another unforgettable adventure.