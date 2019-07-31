Image: Jack Kirby (DC Comics)

William Shatner once again offers his potential return to the Captain’s Chair. Tom McLoughlin makes his pitch for a new Friday the 13th. Jill Soloway discusses her approach to Red Sonja. Plus, what’s to come in The 100's season finale, Sam Witwer swaps National City for Riverdale, and the cast of Agents of SHIELD bid their farewells. Spoilers now!



The New Gods

Abetting the fears of a fan on Twitter, Ava DuVernay confirmed that, perhaps unsurprisingly, both Darkseid and the Female Furies will appear in her upcoming New Gods movie.

In related news, Tom King recently revealed to Screen Rant he was tasked with putting together a “team” of Jack Kirby experts to consult on the film.

She [Ava DuVernay] invited me out, and she asked what team I wanted to bring. Because she wanted to assemble people who knew Kirby, and she was like, ‘Can you put together a team?’ So we put together this team. And she was smart, and a good storyteller, and it was one of the best storytelling experiences I’ve ever had. And next week I go off to work with her.

Tom & Jerry

THR reports Ken Jeong and Rob Delaney have joined the cast of Tim Story’s live-action Tom & Jerry movie. Though details are sparse, Jeong is said to play a character named Jackie, while Delaney has been cast as someone named DuBros.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

William Shatner has—once again, like so many times before—offered to reprise his role as Captain James Tiberius Kirk for Quentin Tarantino’s proposed Star Trek movie.

Friday the 13th/Jason Never Dies

In conversation with Bloody-Disgusting, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives director Tom McLoughlin divulged his pitch for a new entry in the franchise titled Jason Never Dies. In short, in involves Jason taking on an entirely female cast during the winter months of Camp Crystal Lake.

I loved the idea of Jason Never Dies as a title. And kind of playing off that a bit, in terms of what causes him to come back again. Who are the people that he’s involved with this time around? And how many of them fight back? How many of them are just victimized? But one thing I’m doing that hasn’t been done before is I’m putting Jason in the snow. So, from the beginning of the movie to the end, it’ll all be in winter. And the camp is going to be a little different than what people will expect. As for the cast — because a lot of people have been asking me if it’s gonna be Tommy Jarvis coming back — Thom Matthews, who’s obviously Tommy in [Jason Lives], has been doing so many of these fan films that I don’t know if I can do something really fresh with him. So I basically kind of abandoned the idea of bringing him and Megan back, and went for this idea that the people involved in this one are going to be complete innocents. There’s not going to be like I had in the other one, where they were making Jason jokes and all that kind of thing. They have no idea who this is, so it goes back to that: “Oh, my God, is this a monster? Is this an alien? What the hell is this that’s causing these murders?” One other thing I’ll give away is that the entire cast is female, with the exception of Jason. And then there’s three or four other things that have not been done before, which I’ll hold back on so there can be some surprises. But it’s been talked about for years — doing a film set in winter — because obviously blood looks real good on white snow. And I wanted to make sure that the kills are unique to that, in terms of where Jason is and what he gets ahold of, and how bodies are left. I tried to be as inventive as I could and still keep that dark sense of humor that I had in the [1986 film]. Maybe even a little darker in this particular version. It’ll have all the things that the fans have come to know and love, but with some twists within that.

Fantasy Island

Speaking with /Film at the Television Critics Association, Veronica Mars actor Ryan Hansen revealed his character comes to the island to experience an MTV-Cribs-inspired existence.

In my fantasy, I wanted a big pimping MTV Cribs style house, money, ladies, parties, all that kind of stuff. That fantasy comes true on Fantasy Island. So we get to live that lifestyle. So for people who don’t have that, like myself, you get to do it. Lucy Hale, Maggie Q has her fantasy. Austin Stowell has his.

Hansen also revealed the film does not include a version of Herve Villechaize’s assistant character, Tattoo, in any capacity.

No, not in this one, but I think if they have more they will do that or something. I don’t really know yet.

Red Sonja

In a new interview with Deadline, director Jill Soloway likened Red Sonja to both Christopher Nolan’s Batman and Marvel’s Deadpool.

I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja. I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of The Dark Knight or Deadpool, you know? The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I’ve ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well.

Black Adam

Hiram Garcia, the President of Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, has confirmed to Collider that Jaume Collet-Serra is locked to direct Black Adam and production is planned to begin before the end of 2020.

The Addams Family

Bloody-Disgusting has character posters for each member of The Addams clan—and they really hope you like memes. Click through for Lurch, Pugsley, Cousin Itt, Thing and Grandmama.

The Gravedigger

Bloody-Disgusting also has an exclusive trailer for The Gravedigger, in which the body of Frankenstein’s monster is discovered in a Bavarian cemetery shortly after the events of the original novel.

Riverdale

Sam Witwer has been cast as Jughead’s prep-school teacher, Mr. Chipping, for Riverdale’s fourth season. Despite being “handsome, bookish and cool” as well as “eminently inspiring to his students” TV Line notes the character retains “a darkness hidden far beneath the surface,” because, of course, this is Riverdale.

Agents of SHIELD

Production has officially wrapped on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, as heralded by the very sad social media posts from the cast:

The 100

Finally, Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers in the trailer for “The Blood of Sanctum,” next week’s season finale of The 100.

