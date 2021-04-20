Cover of Wings of Fire: Brightest Night by Phil Falco. Image : Scholastic

Her DC Universe movie New Gods may have been canceled, but director Ava DuVernay is keeping busy. Netflix has just announced she’ll executive produce a new animated series based on Tui T. Sutherland’s best-selling, young adult fantasy series Wings of Fire.



If you’re not a y oung a dult, you may not have heard of the books before, so here’s the official synopsis:

“A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny— C lay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny— e mbark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.”

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the series, which will cover an undisclosed number of the books. If the show does well, you can probably expect more seasons, as Sutherland has written an astounding 20 novels set in the world of Pyrrhia since 2012. I suspect the first season would only cover some or all of the first five books—The Dragonet Prophecy, The Lost Heir, The Hidden Kingdom, The Dark Secret, and The Brightest Night—which make up the series’ first story arc, also called The Dragonet Prophecy.

Greg the Bunny creator Dan Milano and veteran visual effects artist Christa Starr will serve as showrunners for the series, which is coming from Warner Bros. Animation.

