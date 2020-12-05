Ava DuVernay Is Working With the CW to Adapt DC's Naomi

From Naomi. Illustration : DC Comics/Jamal Campbell

As introduced in 2019's Naomi: Season One, Naomi McDuffie is a normal enough girl. Until she discovers her magic powers. And that she’s from an alternate Earth. You know, it happens.

As reported by TV Line, Ava DuVernay is collaborating with the CW to bring the book, originally written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F Walker with illustrations by Jamal Campbell, to television. Working through DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks banner, she and Jill Blankenship (Arrow) will be writing the script for a possible adaptation of the book for the CW, in association with Warner Bros TV.

The vision of the story sounds relatively true to the comics it’s based on, with the logline saying that Naomi will embark on a journey from her small hometown in the Northwest to “the heights of the multiverse.” A supernatural event changes her life, and she embarks on a journey to understand it “and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.” Sounds promising.

It won’t be DuVernay’s only superhero project, as she’s presently also working on the New Gods movie last we heard. She’s also leading HBO Max’s DMZ, making Naomi the third in a trifecta of DC properties in DuVernay’s hands.



