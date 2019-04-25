Photo: Audible

Avengers: Endgame may feature one of Stan Lee’s final Marvel cameos, but the late comic book legend lives on as part of a different new project as well. Audible has announced the June release date for a new fictional podcast called Alliances: A Trick of Light, co-created by Lee, telling the story of an unlikely friendship, superheroes, and our growing dependency on technology.



In a press release, Audible revealed that Lee has spent the past couple of years working on Alliances, a superhero saga set in its own universe—no connection to Marvel, which has its own fictional podcast series about Wolverine on Stitcher. It was one of Lee’s last collaborative projects before his death in November 2018, co-written with Kat Rosenfield and created alongside Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert.

“Stan had the uncanny ability to see around the corner and recognize the cultural moment, then create story and characters that beg the deeper questions,” Lieberman and Silbert said in a statement. “As his co-creators and, most importantly, his fans, we can’t wait for other fans to discover this world.”

Alliances: A Trick of Light is designed to be “the first installment of a new connected universe of stories and characters.” Here’s the synopsis:

Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light introduces listeners to a mysterious young woman, Nia, whose fate is intertwined with a seemingly ordinary Midwestern teenager, Cameron Ackerson, whose quest for YouTube stardom takes him to the heart of the Great Lakes Triangle, where he is imbued with the power to “see” and “hear” a new reality. As Nia and Cameron’s relationship grows, they conspire to create a more righteous online universe, dishing out justice big and small, but wind up crossing a shadowy outfit called OPTIC, which goes after them for its own nefarious purposes. Meanwhile, a threat of galactic proportions emerges, imperiling humanity’s very existence by harnessing our individual desire to connect as the very means to destroy us.

The podcast series is currently available for preorder, and the first episode (with an intro by Lee) comes out June 27.

