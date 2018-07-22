Take me down to The Purge City, where the grass is green and the murders are plenty. One of San Diego Comic-Con’s strangest experiences is a shopping emporium for helpful citizens looking to survive the annual Purge—or participate in a bit of consequence-free mayhem.

In celebration of the upcoming The Purge TV show, as well as the recent release of The First Purge, USA Network has opened the doors to America’s first “Purge City” store, where shoppers can stock up on supplies for the perfect Purge Night. That’s the 12-hour period when all crime is legal, including murder, so Purge City’s friendly staff is around to help navigate through items like emergency candles, greeting cards, energy drinks, or even masks (for display only, sadly). There’s also merchandise dedicated to the New Founding Fathers of America and their first Purge experiment.

Advertisement

The Purge has definitely been that little series that could. It’s grown from a single kinda-out-there lower budget film into a major franchise, with four films (and counting), as well as a 10-episode series that’s set to debut on USA and Syfy on September 4.