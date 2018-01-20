Image: Marvel/Hasbro

A couple years ago, Paramount and Hasbro Studios gathered a bunch of writers together for one sacred purpose: to write some movies about a bunch of toys from the ‘80s. Now, it seems, that noble dream may not come to fruition after all.

Two of the writers involved in this illustrious table of action figure wordsmiths were John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming. And according to them, two movies they worked on, Rom: Spaceknight and M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand), aren’t likely to see sunlight any time soon.

As quoted by Cinema Blend, Goldstein said the following:

Those are probably not likely to see the light of day, unless they’re moving on separate from us. It’s a funny thing. We spent three weeks in a room with a lot of talented writers. We broke 11 or so movies and, I don’t know. It just kind of went into the vortex. There’s been some leadership changes at Paramount, so it’s hard to say. Nobody’s contacted us about those.﻿

Rom: Spaceknight has already been a comic series by writer Bill Manto, who spun a simple toy into a space opera for the ages, and M.A.S.K was the subject of a media franchise formerly owned by Kenner, about an underground task force of heroes fighting the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem). Neither, it seems, are going to be the subject of motion pictures any time soon.

Some Hasbro movies, however, do still seem to be going forward. According to reports in December, an upcoming reboot of GI Joe, once though to be the start of Hasbro’s Cinematic Universe, is still slated for a 2020 release date. In addition, a Micronauts movie is also planned for 2020, with a Dungeons and Dragons movie and a film about an unnamed Hasbro property purportedly planned for 2021.

No entity has so far been able to replicate the dizzying success of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and Hasbro may yet be another contender to pull out of the race. At least we’ll always have Transformers movies.

