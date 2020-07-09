At Least One Star Trek Alum Isn't Back for Picard...Yet

Picard and Raffi, in their younger, pre-”So the Romulan homeworld has blown up but also there’s some wild android stuff happening” days. Image : CBS

Morning Spoilers

John Carpenter hypes up Halloween Kills’ body count after its delay into 2021. Bryan Cranston talks to the animals in Disney+’s first look at The One and Only Ivan. Adult Swim’s Uzumaki adaptation finds its frightful star. Plus, what’s to come on The 100, an update on the Percy Jackson TV show, and more. To me, my spoilers!



Illustration : Jim Cooke

Halloween Kills



In conversation with Indie Wire, John Carpenter described Halloween Kills as “a slasher movie times 100", highlighting the film’s expansive body count in particular.

The cut is done. They’ll mix it in New York in the next week or so. Then it will be in the can. My work is all done. The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!

Candyman/The Forever Purge

Nia DaCosta’s Candyman remake is now scheduled for an October 16, 2020 theatrical release date., while the latest installment of The Purge franchise has been pushed back to July 9, 2021. [/Film]

Archive

An A.I. worries she’s being replaced in a new clip from Archive, starring Theo James, Rhona Mitra, Toby Jones and Stacy Martin.

The Room

Olga Kurylenko argues with her husband, Kevin Janssens, about whether it was a wise idea to magically summon a baby in a new clip from The Room, coming to VOD July 21.

The One and Only Ivan

A hyper-intelligent Gorilla raised by Bryan Cranston and his talking animal pals long to escape their lives as a circus performers in the trailer for The One and Only Ivan, featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren and Angelina Jolie.

She Dies Tomorrow

A woman convinced she’ll die in a day c auses a mass hysteria outbreak in the trailer for She Dies Tomorrow, coming to your local drive-in July 31st.

Uzumaki

Uki Satake will voice lead character Kirie Goshima in Adult Swim’s Junji Ito adaptation .

Star Trek: Picard

In an interview discussing his new music video lamenting he’s not Brent Spiner, Robert Picardo stated there are “absolutely no plans” for the EMH to appear on Star Trek: Picard.

Well, I can say this: as of now, there are absolutely no plans and there is nothing in the works. I admire the show. I think everything is possible. I also know that the fans are a great driver often of what is done in Star Trek. We have not been driven to that particular point, so I’m not saying it couldn’t happen in the future, but there are zero plans for it happening now.

Percy Jackson: The Series

Series creators Becky and Rick Riordan offered an update on the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series at Disney+.

Stargirl

Cindy “Shiv” Berman actress Meg DeLacy teased her character is destined to cross swords with another member of the ISA in a new interview with TV Guide.

I can tease that she does come face to face and gets confronted by another ISA member, which is one of my favorite scenes that I’ve done. That should be exciting to look out for.

The 100

Finally, Neal McDonough delivers another sinister monologue in the trailer for next week’s episode of The 100, “The Flock”.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.