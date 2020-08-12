Artsy Star Wars Rugs or Walking Carpet?

Artsy Star Wars Rugs or Walking Carpet?

James Whitbrook
For when you want people to absolutely know you like Star Wars, but, like, are also fancy.
For when you want people to absolutely know you like Star Wars, but, like, are also fancy.
Image: Ruggables

In an age where Star Wars is turned into everything, from action figures to art work to, occasionally, waffle makers, sometimes you have to try and stand out and look “respectable” while selling your galaxy far, far away-branded nonsense. Case in point: Ruggables’ new classy take on turning your love of Star Wars into something you can literally walk all over.

Rebellion Rug

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables

Some are a bit more obliquely Star Wars than others—you can’t really deny that a carpet that’s 50% Millennium Falcon or Darth Vader’s face is what it is—but most of these designs are more about obfuscating their nerdy imagery in a way to appear more stylish.

Rogue Squadron Dark Teal

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables

It works in some cases, the blended X-Wing and TIE Fighter ones in particular. But really, if you’re dropping this kind of cash on a Star Wars rug, are you really the kind of person who’s going to be hiding that they like Star Wars in the first place? Check out a few more of the designs over the next few slides.

Corellian Ikat Polychrome

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables



Smugglers Geo R2D2 Blue Rug

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables
Star Wars Toile Blue

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables
TIE Fighter Houndstooth Black

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables
Star Wars Armada Black

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables
The Saga Black & White

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables
Dark Side Damask Charcoal

Illustration for article titled Artsy iStar Wars /iRugs or Walking Carpet?
Image: Ruggables

Still, like Leia joked, we’d prefer Chewie’s company over one of these, really. But if you want to deck out your abode with a significantly less fluffy carpet, Ruggables’ Star Wars collection is available now, ranging between $110 and $400, depending on the size.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

mostdispleased
MostDispleased

Sorry James. Slideshows are for herbs.