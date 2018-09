Artist Jen Bartel may have started out drawing Sailor Moon, X-Men, and Ghostbusters fan art, but now she’s creating covers for some of today’s biggest comic books. Black Panther: World of Wakanda, Josie and the Pussycats, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, just to name a few.

In a video interview with io9, Bartel talks about turning her fan work into a full-time job, learning to draw black hair, and using her platform to increase visibility for other artists in marginalized communities.