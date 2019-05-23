You’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Super Pets in action. Spider-Man: Far From Home’s stars give us some new looks. Plus sneak peeks at Star Trek: Picard, Legion, and more. Spoilers ho!
Tenet
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine have joined John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson in the cast of Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new “event” film. We’re still waiting to find out a bit more but it’s said to be an international espionage thriller and it’s now officially titled, Tenet.
[Variety]
Bios
Coming Soon reports Skeet Ulrich and Laura Harrier have (somehow) joined the cast of the upcoming sci-fi drama starring Tom Hanks as the last man at the end of the world. No details on their characters are currently available at this time.
Stowaway
Deadline also has word Daniel Dae-Kim has joined the cast of the upcoming mission to Mars films, Stowaway, as the ship’s biologist.
Bond 25
The official James Bond 007 Twitter account has revealed Daniel Craig “will be undergoing minor ankle surgery” following his recent on-set injury in Jamaica.
Arrow
Speaking at MegaCon, Stephen Amell said he’d come back after the Arrow series finale if the creators wanted him.
I owe so much to them, so if five years from now they’re wrapping up Show X and they were like, ‘You know what would be the cherry on top of the sundae? Would you come back?’ What am I gonna say? No? It’s a shitty idea that I’d say no. You do what you can. I owe a lot to people, so if they need something from me, they can always have it.
Titanoboa
Constantin Film and JB Pictures are reportedly “fast-tracking development on an as-yet-untitled action-horror movie” about the Titanoboa, a prehistoric species of snake reaching lengths of up to 42-feet long.
[Deadline]
Crawl
In related news, this summer’s killer alligator movie, Crawl, has been rated R by the MPAA for “bloody creature violence and brief language.”
Super Pets
DC’s unlikely Super Pets movie has been pushed back to a May 22, 2022 release date, according to Deadline.
Child’s Play
Watch Chucky string a guy up on Christmas lights before running him over with a lawnmower in the latest TV spot. We’re supposed to sympathize with this character??
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Godzilla battles four of his deadliest adversaries at once on a new Chinese poster courtesy of Coming Soon.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Coming Soon also has four new character posters from Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Brightburn
Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” scores a new TV spot for BrightBurn.
Lord of the Rings
Game of Thrones writer and co-executive producer Bryan Cogman has signed on to be a “consultant” on Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings television series.
[Variety]
Star Trek: Picard
A set pic from the Jean-Luc Picard spinoff gives us our first look at the series’ updated Starfleet uniforms.
Jessica Jones
The final season of Jessica Jones apparently debuts sometime next month on Netflix.
SpongeBob SquarePants
Coming Soon also has photos from the upcoming live-action SpongeBob SquarePants special, guest-starring David Hasselhoff. More at the link.
Happy!
Amanda finds a frightening photo album in a clip from next week’s season finale of Happy!
Legion
Switch discusses her superpowers as David trips out in two TV spots for the final season of Legion.
Jinn
Finally, Netflix has released another trailer for the upcoming supernatural teen drama series regarding a malicious genie.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
