Image: The CW

It: Chapter 2 keeps casting its adult heroes. Gemma Chan gives us a sneak peek of her Captain Marvel character. Kevin Feige hints at the possibility of the Young Avengers coming to the MCU. Plus, what’s to come on The 100, and more casting for Amazon’s adaptation of The Boys. To me, my Spoilers!

It: Chapter 2

Variety reports Teach Grant has joined the cast as the adult Henry Bowers, while Jess Weixler will play Bill’s wife, Audra, a character originally brought to life in the 1990 miniseries by Olivia Hussey.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Despite going behind the cameras “early next month” or “in about two weeks,” according to Collider, Comic Book reports Jake Gyllenhaal still hasn’t officially signed on to play Mysterio.

Bond 25

In a recent Reddit AMA, Jeffrey Wright merely stated “it’s possible” he will return as Felix Leiter in Danny Boyle’s Bond 25.

Captain Marvel

To celebrate her wrap on Captain Marvel, actress Gemma Chan shared a photo of herself from the set.

Ant-Man & The Wasp

Please try to be surprised here, but ScreenRant reports Ant-Man & The Wasp will include two post-credit scenes!

Meanwhile, Janet van Dyne appears in flashback form in the latest TV spot, sporting some awesomely period-appropriate feathered hair.

And a new making-of featurette also discusses how the ever-shrinking car chase was filmed.





Avengers 4

Meanwhile, Peyton Reed revealed he was a consultant on the Wasp’s scenes in Avengers 4.

Yeah. There’s a lot of cross talk, which is great, you know, among directors. Even on the first movie I had the Russos come in and look at early cuts just to see how Paul (Rudd) was playing Scott Lang to inform what they did in Civil War. And Marcus and McFeely, who are writing the Avengers movies, we all talk about what the overall arcs are going to be so everyone is in sync with all this stuff. I can’t say much more than that or I’m going to get a Wasp dart in my neck. But yeah, that’s one of the exciting things is keeping this movie a self-contained thing but obviously being aware of how things fit into the larger universe. It’s a really fun, creative exercise.

[Screen Rant]

Young Avengers

Speaking with Heroic Hollywood, Kevin Feige also stated Ant-Man & The Wasp is “planting seeds” for a potential Young Avengers movie—possibly explaining Cassie Lang’s recent recast in Avengers 4.

Well… sure. And both of those you just mentioned we talked about for a long time and they went over to be successful TV shows. We’ve always been fans of Power Pack and figuring that out. And yes. So…where and when we would see the evolution of that? I don’t know. And certainly - taking our cue from the comics as we always do – that’s why we wanted Cassie, a very young Cassie in this movie, to be inspired by her father. Just planting seeds.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn has finished writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Predator

The predator unmasks in a teaser hyping a new international trailer coming later today.

Good Manners

We also have the official U.S. trailer for the Brazilian werewolf movie Good Manners, which has been receiving rave reviews on the festival circuit.





Arrow

An official synopsis from San Diego Comic-Con seems to confirm the latest season will take some inspiration from David S. Goyer’s scrapped Green Arrow movie, Escape from Supermax.

There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.

[Screen Rant]

The Boys

Tomer Kapon has joined the cast as Frenchie, “the unpredictable wild card of the Boys. A brutal warrior when the situation calls for it, he’s living a life of no attachments or responsibilities.” [Deadline]

Swamp Thing

Bloody-Disgusting reports James Wan will “unequivocally not be directing” the pilot episode of Swamp Thing.

What we’ve learned, contrary to those rumors that have been circulating around the net this afternoon, is that James Wan will unequivocally NOT be directing Swamp Thing.

Reverie

Spoiler TV has synopses for episodes six and seven of Reverie.

Pas De Deux 07/11/2018 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mara (Sarah Shahi) tries to save a young dancer whose recent tragedy has sent her spiraling into deep despair. The case leads Mara to a surprising reunion with Chris (guest star Sam Jaeger), the love she left when her life fell apart. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris and Jessica Lu also star. The Black Mandala 07/18/2018 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team works together to save the life of a wrongly imprisoned boy and Mara (Sarah Shahi) is introduced to the dangerous world of Dark Reveries where the normal rules don’t apply. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris and Jessica Lu also star.

The 100



Finally, sound waves prove to be the cure for abscessed lungs in a clip from tonight’s episode, “How We Get to Peace.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.