Arrow's John Diggle Is Returning to DC TV, Which Probably Means...

Is it time to get interstellar? A new report says David Ramsey, who played John Diggle on Arrow, is set to reprise his role across CW’s DC Universe—as well as direct several episodes within the franchise. Given how Diggle appears to be the discoverer of a certain emerald-hued ring, we’re hoping this means one thing: Green Lantern is on his way.

“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” Ramsey said in a statement. “To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

According to Deadline, Ramsey is coming back to the network after the series finale of Arrow—both in front of and behind the camera. Following his 2018 directorial debut on that series, Ramsey is poised to direct five episodes next year’s superhero slate, namely for Supergirl’s final season and the debut season of Superman & Lois. But he’s also set to appear in several shows across the Arrowverse, including Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow—the last of which features him in a “mystery role,” instead of simply as John Diggle.

The upcoming season of Legends of Tomorrow is about aliens, which heightens our suspicions that we’ll see Diggle finally appear as the Green Lantern. After all, it’s been foreshadowed. In Arrow’s series finale, we saw him find a box with something distinctly emerald-hued inside, which had fallen from the sky. This has led to some well-deserved speculation that Diggle would become the Green Lantern and join the intergalactic crime-fighting community, but Ramsey wouldn’t say for sure. In an interview earlier this year, he said there were some “restrictions from DC” regarding that pivotal scene (which may or may not be tied to HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, currently in development).

“It wouldn’t be Arrow if there wasn’t some question even after that opened-ended tease,” he said. “Obviously, your mind goes to only one thing—there being a ring and him becoming this wonderful character and joining this galactic police group—but it’s still open-ended, and that’s the way we wanted to leave it. It was great to have some sort of answer, but we’re left with some questions.”

Several shows in the CW’s superhero universe are currently filming their upcoming seasons, which were pushed back because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. They’re set to return in early 2021.

