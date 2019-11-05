Arrow's Final Episode Adds Even More Major Character Returns

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Tim Miller’s pretty sure that Kitty Pryde movie is dead. Filming ends on Halloween Kills with another sneaky glimpse. Guy Pearce is ready for a spooky Christmas visitation in the BBC’s new Christmas Carol. Plus, new footage from Frozen 2, and Jumanji: The Next Level posters invite you to gaze longingly at...a horse? To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement





Geechee

Andrea Riseborough is attached to star in Geechee, a supernatural thriller in which “a successful New York scientist decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands off the Atlantic Coast. She quickly falls in love with the land and the people on the secluded island, but soon her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life.” [Deadline]





Kitty Pryde

Speaking with Comic Book, Tim Miller stated his Kitty Pryde movie “will never happen now” following the Disney-Fox merger.

I don’t expect Marvel to call me and say, ‘Come do the X-Men,’ so I’m not waiting for that. I was really excited about my Kitty Pryde movie. Fuck, I love that movie. It’ll never happen now.

Advertisement

A Nightmare on Elm Street

In conversation with Coming Soon, Spectrevision’s Daniel Noah expressed interest in producing a new Nightmare on Elm Street movie directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer.

We have long fantasized having a crack at Nightmare on Elm Street. So has Adam Egypt Mortimer, who we just made Daniel Isn’t Real with. That film and Elm Street have somewhat obscure but still tangible similarities of dream worlds. As people have been seeing Daniel Isn’t Real, interestingly, there’s been a little movement on Twitter for Adam Mortimer to take over Nightmare on Elm Street. We’ve made no secret. We’ve been in touch with the rights holders many times. It’s a real dream project for us to have a chance to make a film in that franchise. And like I said, we have a very specific take on it. I think it would be very surprising and exciting to remake the franchise.

Advertisement

Halloween Kills

The Halloween franchise’s official Twitter page has our first looks at Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Kills.

Advertisement









The Grudge

Bloody-Disgusting has yet another new poster for The Grudge.

Advertisement





Jumanji: The Next Level

There are some new character posters from Jumanji. More on the twitter account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frozen 2

A new trailer for Frozen 2 reminds you tickets are on sale now. So, don’t be left out in the cold on opening weekend, etc.

Animal Among Us

A Sasquatch watches Larissa Oleynik from afar in a new clip from Animal Among Us, courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

White Snake

Meanwhile, GKids has released a new clip from the English dub of White Snake.

Arrow

TV Guide reports Paul Blackthorne is confirmed to return as Quentin Lance for Arrow’s final season, while Stephen Amell revealed Emily Bett Rickards is locked for the series’ finale.

Advertisement

Charmed

Eric Balfour will play a recurring role in Charmed’s second season as Julian, “a tech guru turned social activist, he is a handsome, brilliant man with an unexpected boldness who forms a bond with one of the sisters.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

The Orville

Deadline also has word Anne Winters has joined the cast of The Orville as a character named “Charly Burke”—with no other details available at this time.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

Alpha and Beta have second thoughts about Negan (probably) in the synopsis for “Open Your Eyes, ” the November 17 episode of The Walking Dead.

Daryl becomes uncomfortable when Carol starts going past his boundaries; Alpha and Beta share reservations about a certain individual.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]





A Christmas Carol

Finally, the BBC has released a new teaser for their latest adaptation of A Christmas Carol starring...*checks notes* Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge?

Banner art by Jim Cooke.