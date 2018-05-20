Image: Art: DC Comics

Everyone, it’s finally happening.

Throughout the years, Green Arrow has had a few iconic characteristics. He’s been rich. He’s been lefty as fuck. And he’s had a beautifully tacky goatee. Now, finally, we know that Arrow will debut the most important character in Oliver Queen’s world.

“Just because you’ve been polite, and just because everyone has been so nice to me today, I can break some news for you and let you know that in Season Seven I am going to debut the goatee,” said Stephen Amell, the man who plays Green Arrow himself, during an appearance at Motor City Comic Con, as reported by ComicBook.com.

Over the years, Amell has been adamant that, no, he doesn’t look good with a goatee and he won’t be appearing with one, but it seems now he’s made his peace with the look. He did say, however, that it might not be a permanent look, more an Easter Egg than a permanent vibe shift, but that’s not the point.

This is the point: the goatee is coming, people. Prepare yourselves. Prepare your faces. Prepare the goatee-tipped arrows. (He has those, right?)

Arrow returns for a seventh season this fall.

