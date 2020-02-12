Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan Co-Star in a Fantasy Epic Whose Trailer Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

Yes, this is a real movie. Image : Signature Entertainment

Here’s the best sentence you’re likely to read today: A movie exists that has dragons and magic and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan fighting each other. How we’re just realizing that we’ll never know. But we do realize it, there’s a trailer, and holy crap you have to see it.



The film is called The Iron Mask, but it was previously titled Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask. (Other previous titles include Viy-2 and Viy 2: Journey to China.) It’s a sequel to the 2014 film Viy (aka Forbidden Empire) and was released in several international markets last year. The UK gets a theatrical and digital release in April but it’s unclear if The Iron Mask will be available digitally in the United States or other parts of the world too.

Nevertheless, this trailer is a bonkers collection of action legends, high fantasy, questionable history, CGI sets, bad quips, and just...*chef’s kiss*... we love it.

Is it just us or do you get the sense that the bulk of the actual movie is the Jason Flemyng storyline— a nd this trailer contains 95 percent of all the Schwarzenegger and Chan scenes ? The whole thing feels like a ruse to get people to think they are going to see a lot of Arnold and Jackie but really they’re going to see lots of the guy from Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels riding in a carriage for the entire movie.

If not? Then great. But if so? Well done to the marketing team. Either way, this shit looks bananas and we can’t get over it.

